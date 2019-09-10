The annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is scheduled for Saturday at Keene State College.
The two-mile walk, which is held nationwide and overseen by the Alzheimer’s Association, raises awareness and funds for research, with the ultimate goal of finding a cure, according to Ryan Vigue, senior director of the association’s Massachusetts/New Hampshire chapter.
In 2018, there were about 24,000 New Hampshire residents living with Alzheimer’s disease — a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior — according to data from the association. The disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the state and the nation.
“Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s, and we’re striving for the day when we have Alzheimer’s first survivor,” Vigue said.
As of Monday, 284 participants had registered for the Keene walk, and nearly $45,000 of the $65,000 fundraising goal had been donated.
Though the walk’s message remains the same, Vigue said there are slight changes to this year’s route. Walkers will begin on Fiske Quad at Keene State, follow Appian Way to Main Street and continue until they are turned around at the Central Square traffic circle. Participants will then follow Main Street back to Appian Way.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. An “Early Bird” registration will also be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the American House at 197 Water St.
To pre-register online or for more event details, visit www.alz.org.