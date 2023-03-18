Wade Garrett grabs the mic at the head of a busy barroom at Mama McDonough’s Irish Pub in North Swanzey on a snowy midwinter Thursday night.
“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, my name is Wade the ...,” Garrett calls, awaiting the response from the crowd gathered for his weekly trivia contest:
“... Great!”
Garrett, better known in settings like this as “Wade the Great,” beams with excitement as he settles in for the roughly 90-minute quiz contest.
“I’m so happy to see you all,” he says. “Give yourselves a round of applause.”
Garrett, a 43-year-old Keene resident, has been hosting trivia at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport bar and restaurant for about a year now, but he’s been “Wade the Great” for much longer.
“Making it great since 2008,” Garrett said when recalling the origins of his business, Wade the Great Entertainment. In addition to emceeing events like trivia nights, Garrett is a DJ, a wedding officiant, a stand-up comic, a host for charitable and corporate events and a sports announcer, primarily for Keene High School athletics.
“There’s a long list of hats I get to wear,” he said. “Stay busy.”
And busy he is.
Garrett’s entertainment exploits are primarily a side hustle. He works a full-time job as a shipping and receiving clerk at Timken in Keene, where he said he’s also a “man of many things around the building — wherever they ask me to go, I go do.”
Garrett also keeps an active community service schedule. He spent the past two seasons as the freshman girls basketball coach at Keene High, where his older daughter Lexi is a senior. He stepped back from coaching this year to focus on another role as president of the Parent Teacher Association at Fuller Elementary School, where his other daughter Karissa is in 4th grade. On Sundays, Garrett can be found at Monadnock Covenant Church in Keene, serving the congregation as the lead percussionist during worship services.
Then there’s all that entertaining to do.
Garrett typically schedules “Wade the Great” events two to four times a week, primarily in the evenings — Keene High sports games (depending on the season), monthly DJ gigs at PK’s Irish Pub in Bellows Falls and Landmark College in Putney, Vt., plus whatever bookings for weddings and community events come his way. Garrett does all this on top of the roughly three to four hours per week he spends researching and crafting questions for the weekly trivia night.
“I take a weekend a month to make sure I focus on family, too,” he said. Garrett and his wife, Katarzyna, use those weekends off to do something fun with their girls, especially before Lexi graduates high school, he said.
Although Garrett’s schedule is consistently full, he continues to stay in the entertainment game primarily for the fun of it.
“I really love doing it,” he said, adding that the business also helps him work toward his broader goal of financial security for his family.
“Wade the Great’’ grew out of a variety of charitable events, like Keene Komic, a fundraiser for AIDS Services for the Monadnock Region. That’s how Garrett first met Susan MacNeil, who was the executive director of the nonprofit from 1999 until 2014, when the Southern NH HIV/AIDS Task Force absorbed the organization.
“He was a contestant in Keene Komic — among his many gifts, Wade is a really funny person,” MacNeil, of Bellows Falls, said. MacNeil quickly became aware of Garrett’s talents beyond just his flair for comedy.
“He’s the best emcee I’ve ever seen. It’s amazing what he does on stage to put contestants at ease and to not lose sight of keeping the event moving. He’s generous and kind and funny.”
AIDS Services relied heavily on fundraising events to support its work serving local residents with HIV and AIDS, MacNeil said, and regularly tapped Garrett to host.
“All I would have to do is call him up and he would be there. He’s an amazing person,” MacNeil said. “... He did all of this pro bono, … which was a tremendous benefit to the agency.”
AIDS Services had its own sound system, MacNeil said, because it was cheaper than renting audio equipment for every fundraiser the nonprofit held. After years of working together with Garrett, she offered the system to him.
“I just said to Wade, ‘This is a gift to you in recognition of all you have done for AIDS Services,’ ” MacNeil said. “So that gave him the opportunity to kickstart his own business, and he’s just taken off from there. I think he’s even got a better system since then, but it served us well and it served him well, and isn’t that the point, to pay it forward?”
With sound setup on hand, Garrett said his entertainment business started to grow pretty organically.
“And from there it was, ‘Hey, Wade, can you DJ my wedding?’ ‘Sure.’ A little gig here, another bigger gig here,” he said. “And The Colonial Theatre was having their yearly gala, and someone says, ‘Wade, can you DJ the gala event?’ ‘Sure.’ ”
Leslie Farmer, who was Keene High’s athletic director until her retirement in 2014, asked Garrett to announce girls basketball. He said yes, and then about a year later he did a football game. Another year went by, and Garrett was calling other Blackbirds sports such as boys basketball, softball and baseball.
“Yes, yes, yes, yes and yes,” Garrett said. “Anytime Keene High needs a voice.”
That work continues today, according to the Blackbirds’ current Athletic Director Michael Atkins.
“In addition, he’s really, really great for being the announcer for any sport for senior day,” Atkins said. “And he has such a great reputation around the high school that seniors want him to be there to bring the energy and enthusiasm for senior day.”
Outside of sports announcing, Garrett also DJs plenty of Keene High dances, and emcees the annual homecoming pep rally.
“He’s a big, jovial guy, and he’s always got a smile on his face, and he’s always got a positive attitude,” Atkins said. “And our students really respond to him.”
In return, Garrett said he feeds off the energy of a crowd, wherever he is.
“That connection to the people,” he said, “DJing the right song and seeing a husband and a wife stop what they’re doing at the bar and go find each other so they can have a slow dance together. And I see that interaction and I’m like, ‘Yeah! This is where I want to be, right here, right now, at this moment because I get to be part of this electricity.’ ”
And Garrett has been drawn to that sort of thing his whole life.
“My mom would tell you that I always look for a way to make everyone look at me,” he said. “So, I guess it’s natural to strive for attention, in a positive way.”
Garrett is originally from Deptford, N.J., which sits in between Philadelphia and Atlantic City (a bit closer to the City of Brotherly Love, making him a huge Philly sports fan). He was born on New Year’s Day, though just barely: 11:28 p.m.
“My mom would tell me the story that the first kid born [at the hospital that year] got a car and a scholarship and all these great, wonderful gifts,” Garrett said. “I got a bib. I like to think that he crashed the car, dropped out of college. I still have my bib.”
He moved up to Keene in 2003 to be with a woman he met online.
“I found out that’s not the correct way to start a romance, and didn’t have a ride back to New Jersey,” he said with a laugh. “So you find a job and you just start working with the idea of getting enough to go home.”
Instead, he soon met Katarzyna, fell in love, and started to lay down roots in Keene. The road wasn’t always easy, Garrett says — the couple started out living in housing subsidized by Southwestern Community Services. But they worked hard at their jobs and earned enough to get their own apartment, and were grateful for the life they were beginning to build together.
“And then I started having this need to pay back what was given to us,” Garrett said. So, he helped organize a variety show fundraiser for homelessness prevention at SCS, another one of those early charitable events that molded “Wade the Great” — “just because I knew there’s somebody else out there who needs a month of rent.”
Community service still drives Garrett today, and inspires him for a future that includes aspirations for elected office. He said he hopes to run for mayor of Keene in another decade or so, noting that he views his service on the Fuller PTA right now as laying the groundwork.
“So those kids will be 20 when I’m running for mayor, and if those kids can remember me for that long in a positive way, I’ve got those votes,” he said with a smile.
And if any of the Keene High athletes whose games he’s announced stick around town, Garrett noted, they’ll probably be at the point in their lives where they will be having their own kids, and establishing themselves in the community.
“Hopefully I’ll get their votes, as well,” he said. “I’ll have good community support so we can keep Keene moving forward, make it one of the shining cities of New Hampshire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.