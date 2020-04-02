Gov. Phil Scott is calling Vermonters to action as his state weathers the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes an appeal to people with medical experience to volunteer for Vermont’s Medical Reserve Corps.
“As many of you know, Vermont faces a workforce shortage across all sectors but especially in health care, even in the best of times,” Scott said at a news conference Wednesday. “With all the hours these workers are putting in, and unfortunately, we know some will become ill, we need to build this reserve corps.”
The reserve corps consists of community-based volunteer units who support emergency and public-health personnel.
People can volunteer for the Medical Reserve Corps or check out other ways to help the state’s COVID-19 response at https://www.vermont.gov/volunteer.