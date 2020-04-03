Current models show that social-distancing measures seem to be helping Vermont avoid the worst-case scenario in terms of cases of COVID-19 outpacing the health system’s capacity, state officials said Thursday.
But they said that could change if people stop adhering to Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.
“The worst is still ahead of us,” Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said in a news conference to go over the forecast models.
Pieciak said he expects the peak in the number of cases to hit the state sometime between mid-April and early May.
Officials could not say when they might be able to lift restrictions on people’s movement, but Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the decision would be informed by the rate of new cases being reported.
Under the likeliest scenario, Vermont would see a peak of 521 patients hospitalized by mid-April, a demand below the 622 available beds.
But the worst-case scenario models, if social distancing fails, suggest 2,575 COVID-19 patients could need hospital beds in Vermont by early May.
And even in the most likely scenario, Vermont is likely to see 114 people needing ventilators, exceeding the 93 now available. And 211 people would need intensive-care unit beds, above the 135 available.
As of Thursday, 338 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont, and 29 people have been hospitalized.
To prepare for the worst-case scenario, which would leave the state short by the hundreds in terms of medical/surgical beds, ICU beds and ventilators, the state is working to add surge capacity throughout the state.
State officials said they currently have enough masks and other personal protection equipment on hand, but usage is likely to increase; they have also ordered hundreds more ventilators.
Though they did not provide a projection of COVID-19 deaths — so far, 17 people with the disease have died in Vermont — the state has deployed four refrigerated trucks to provide extra morgue space.
State officials are also seeking additional volunteers to manage a surge, including retirees, students and emergency medical service providers.
“We will need people, especially those in the medical profession,” Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said.
New medical surge sites announced on Thursday include 400 beds at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex and 150 at Spartan Arena in Rutland. Trailers holding material for another 50 beds apiece are at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Windham County.
Some of the sites, notably Essex Junction, would be staffed primarily by Vermont National Guard members, including medical professionals. Two “portable hospitals” could also be “deployed quickly,” if necessary, the governor’s office said in a news release.
“We continue to expand our medical surge capacity to be prepared for what could be a significant increase in medical need in our state in the coming weeks,” Scott said in the release.
The new sites are in addition to facilities with a total of 250 beds that have been established at a gym at the University of Vermont in Burlington, the Barre Civic Center, and at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center in St. Albans.