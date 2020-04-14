Vermont has tallied 69 additional positive tests for COVID-19 since Friday and confirmed four more deaths among patients with the viral respiratory disease, according to an update provided by state health officials Monday.
The new numbers bring the state’s confirmed cases to date to 748 and deaths to 28. The positives were drawn from a total of 10,365 tests analyzed as of Monday morning.
“The number of new cases per day is getting smaller, and it’s leveling off,” Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a news conference. “We seem to be approaching, if you will, a plateau. We’ll see if that is a sustained phenomenon or just a trend over several days.”
The most recent 21 positives had come from nearly 500 tests, Levine noted. And though outbreaks have been seen among vulnerable populations in long-term-care and nursing facilities, as well as at a correctional facility (Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton), he said, “we are, in the general population of Vermont, not recording major outbreaks or spikes in our data.”
He attributed this to the success of the state’s strategies to curb the virus’ spread and the public’s compliance with them. And he said he saw many people wearing masks this weekend at a big-box store and at a midsize supermarket.
“But I also found noteworthy exceptions,” said Levine, who himself is now masked as he speaks at these media briefings. He stressed the need for facial coverings to be worn by customers and employees alike.
As for when Vermonters will be able to get back to their jobs, Gov. Phil Scott said he and his team are working daily toward allowing this to happen safely. “... working closely with public health experts, we’ll open up the economic spigot a quarter [turn] at a time to do just that,” he said.