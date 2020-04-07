Vermont Department of Health officials have cataloged another 31 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total positive test results as of Monday to 543.
And Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the death toll in Vermont from the novel coronavirus outbreak — which now stands at a confirmed total of 23 — will certainly increase, though perhaps not as precipitously as initially feared.
“If you look at some of the worst part of modeling, it could go as high as closer to 100,” Dr. Levine said in a news conference Monday morning. The “better-part” modeling forecasts about double the current number of deaths, he said.
Levine said about 10 to 12 percent of people being tested in Vermont test positive for COVID-19, well below the infection rates in states with major outbreaks. Though Vermont’s “peak” for people with the disease isn’t expected for another week or two, he said orders to stay home and practice social distancing are having a positive effect.
“This is a sign that all of the hard work that everyone in Vermont is doing is actually paying off,” he said.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Vermonters should not get complacent or overconfident.
“We need to be prepared for things to get worse before they get better,” Scott said.
Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said calls to police “generally” are down 20 to 30 percent during Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, and officials “haven’t seen an uptick in domestic violence yet.”
But he said he had just learned that “we have seen an uptick in suicides, unfortunately,” though he had no numbers to offer immediately.
“This is a difficult time for everyone, and certainly the pressure continues to mount as time goes on, so please reach out for help if you need it,” Schirling said.
Vermont Department of Health officials also tweeted out that people going through a mental health crisis can text a free crisis text line at 741741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
More resources in the Monadnock Region:
Non-emergency calls for The Samaritans, a suicide-prevention group in Keene, can be directed to 357-5510.
The Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency in Keene can be reached at 352-5093 and has a “warm line” year-round, from 4 to 9 p.m., at 866-352-5093.
To schedule an appointment with MAPS Counseling Services, at 23 Central Square, unit 300, in Keene, call 355-2244. MAPS also has an office in Peterborough, at 9 Vose Farm Road, that can be reached at 924-2240.