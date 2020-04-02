Three more patients have been added to Vermont's tally of people with COVID-19 who have died, according to the latest update from the state health department. That brings Vermont's official total to 16 as of Wednesday.
Although Wednesday's news release doesn't provide details about these people's ages, communities of residence and whether they had underlying medical conditions, health officials have said more than half of the known deaths so far are associated with previously reported outbreaks of the viral respiratory disease at Burlington Health & Rehab and, to a lesser extent, a senior-living community in Essex Junction called Pinecrest at Essex.
At a news conference Wednesday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine also named six other facilities — including senior-living and health-care facilities— with confirmed COVID-19 activity. None of them are in Windham County.
But, he added, "none of them should merit a scarlet letter. This is really something we're gonna see more and more, not only in Vermont but across the nation."
As of Wednesday, 321 people — or about 7 percent — had tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont, out of a total of 4,495 tests conducted. Thirty people were in hospitals with the disease, and another 45 hospitalized patients may have it, according to the state health department.
Also at the news conference, Levine spoke of "growing evidence" indicating that someone who has contracted the virus can be contagious about two days before showing symptoms.
This means that people shouldn't wait until they feel ill when assessing personal potential for infection after having contact with someone who tests positive, Levine said. "... work back 48 hours."
This makes social distancing all the more important, he said.
"If you’re only social distancing yourself from people that don’t look so good to you or that may be coughing, that’s not what the purpose of it is," he said. "It really is in recognition of the fact that there’s people out there who aren’t trying to harm you, but they have no idea they’re sick yet ...."
And according to Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many who get COVID-19 won't develop any symptoms at all.
"One of the [pieces of] information that we have pretty much confirmed now is that a significant number of individuals that are infected actually remain asymptomatic," he said in an interview Monday with Atlanta-based WABE's coronavirus podcast "Did You Wash Your Hands?" "That may be as many as 25 percent."