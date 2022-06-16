With Brattleboro and other Vermont communities welcoming Afghan refugees, a new collaboration is providing access to halal-certified chicken.
"Halal" is an Arabic term meaning "lawful or permitted," according to the American Halal Foundation. This term and its antonym, "haram," dictate what is and isn't allowed for those who practice Islam, including food practices.
For meat to be considered halal, it must follow specific guidelines. The animal must be provided ample roaming space, fresh water and clean air during its lifetime, as well as being free from hormones or antibiotics, said Trey LaPorta, director of operations at Common Wealth Poultry in Gardiner, Maine.
Additionally, the name of Allah must be mentioned and the animal must be alive at the time of the slaughter, said Islam Hassan, member of the board of trustees for the Islamic Society of Vermont, based in Burlington.
While there can be exceptions in situations where there is no access to halal foods, Hassan said it is important for Muslims to have the option available so they can eat comfortably in alignment with their religion.
But before a new partnership between Food Connects, the Vermont Foodbank and Common Wealth Poultry, there were no halal food suppliers in the Brattleboro area, said Tom Brewton, institutional sales associate for Food Connects.
So Food Connects, a Brattleboro-based food hub, and the Vermont Foodbank began searching for a supplier. They ultimately chose Common Wealth Poultry, which has been halal-certified since 2017.
Halal certification is a three-step process, starting with a no-cost application, according to the American Halal Foundation's website. Following is a halal audit, which includes a training session for employees responsible for overseeing the production. Forty-eight hours after successful completion of the training, the facility will be halal-certified.
Once the halal-certified chicken has arrived from Common Wealth Poultry to the Vermont Foodbank, it is distributed to pantry partners throughout the state, Brewton said. Community members can then visit the pantries for the food they need.
Refugees began to resettle in Vermont following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year. Since January, southern Vermont has welcomed approximately 100 Afghan refugees, said Thomas Huddleston, co-sponsorship manager at the Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC).
To assist in their resettlement, the ECDC was approved to open a Brattleboro field office.
Among other services and programs, the ECDC provides English as a Second Language (ESL) and cultural-orientation courses, as well as assistance in signing up for federal and state benefits, Huddleston said.
"ECDC guarantees that every newcomer receives the support and connections they need to rebuild their lives in Southern Vermont," he said in an email.
'Mutual respect and dignity'
The collaboration around halal-certified chicken is part of its partners' wider goal to accommodate food needs in Vermont communities.
"I think there's a mutual mission between all stakeholders here that anyone should have access to culturally relevant food," Brewton said.
It's also part of the Vermont Foodbank's Vermonters Feeding Vermonters program, designed to benefit local farms and producers as well as area communities, said Zach Hebert, the food bank's associate manager of community engagement.
Overall, the halal-chicken project aims to meet the new Afghan community with a "mutual respect and dignity," Hebert said.
"Regardless of someone's cultural background, we want to make sure that they have the products that feel familiar and nourishing for them," he said.
So far, two pallets of halal-certified chicken have been distributed to communities in need of it throughout Vermont. Each pallet contains 1,200 pounds of chicken, Hebert said.
Due to the high demand, another two pallets were ordered from Common Wealth Poultry over the past couple of weeks.
"It's really having a direct impact in being able to supply people with culturally relevant food, food that's reaffirming for them and food that helps them feel more at home in their new community," Hebert said.