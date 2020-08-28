New Hampshire will hold primary elections in a number of federal, state and county races on Sept. 8, as candidates seek their party's nomination to advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Many voters are grappling with the effects of COVID-19 as they prepare to cast their ballot. Below is information about how to do so safely during the pandemic, and other voting-related questions.
* What races will be on the ballot?
Multiple candidates in both the Republican and Democratic parties are running for governor, including the two-term incumbent, Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields. There are also contested primary elections in both parties to represent District 2 on the N.H. Executive Council and a contested Republican primary for the council's District 5.
Three Democrats, including incumbent Jeanne Shaheen of Madbury, are vying for the party's nomination for a U.S. Senate seat that Shaheen has held since 2009. Four Republicans are competing to advance to the general election for that seat. Also at the federal level, both parties have contested primaries to represent New Hampshire’s second district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Annie Kuster, a Democrat from Hopkinton, has represented the district, which includes the entire Monadnock Region, since 2013.
Primary elections for the state Legislature and various county offices are also on the ballot. For a full list of the candidates, visit the N.H. Secretary of State’s website at bit.ly/2020-nh-candidates. Keene residents can determine their ward on the city’s website at bit.ly/Keene-wards.
* Can I vote for candidates in both parties?
No. New Hampshire has a “semi-closed primary,” meaning that voters registered with a party affiliation are eligible to vote only in that party’s primary elections. Unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot in either party’s primary by declaring a temporary party affiliation on Election Day, which is immediately undone following their vote. Unaffiliated voters cannot cast a ballot in both primaries, however.
* Are third-party candidates on the ballot?
No. Third-party candidates are eligible for the Nov. 3 general election ballot if they file a declaration of intent and nomination papers with the Secretary of State's Office by an established deadline. The number of registered voters required to sign a third-party candidate's nomination papers ranges from 150 to 3,000, depending on which office the candidate is seeking.
* I want to vote in the primary elections, but I’m not a registered voter. Is there still time to register?
Yes. New Hampshire residents can register to vote at the polls on Election Day or by submitting an application by mail.
Local election officials are required to meet between six and 13 days before the Sept. 8 primary to approve voter registration forms that arrive by mail. Check with your local officials, whose contact information can be found on the state’s website at bit.ly/nh-election-officials, to learn if there is still time to register by mail.
* Where is my polling location?
The Secretary of State’s Office maintains a database on its website, at bit.ly/nh-polls, where you can find your polling location by entering your address. Contact the election officials in your city or town for more information about your polling location.
* What forms of identification do I need to vote?
Under a law passed in 2018, voters will be asked to provide proof of identification when they request a ballot at their polling location. Acceptable forms of photo identification include a driver's license issued by any state, a U.S. armed services ID card, a U.S. passport and certain student ID cards. If you are unable to provide valid identification, you may fill out an affidavit attesting to your identity and place of residence.
In addition, if you are registering by mail, you will need to submit documentation that you are a permanent resident in New Hampshire.
* How are towns protecting voters from COVID-19?
Polling places will be open to voters on Election Day. Personal protective equipment including masks, face shields, gloves and single-use writing instruments will be provided at the polls, according to the secretary of state. In an Aug. 19 memorandum to local election officials, New Hampshire’s secretary of state and attorney general recommended that polling locations implement, as much as possible, social-distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local election officials are also developing their own safety protocols for the polls. For example, Dublin’s town moderator said Wednesday that the town, which offers in-person voting at its town hall, will designate a separate polling location for voters without masks.
* I’m still worried about going to the polls because of COVID-19. Are there other ways to vote in the primary elections?
Yes. In April, state officials authorized concerns around COVID-19 as a valid reason to vote by mail — which has traditionally been reserved in New Hampshire for people unable to go to the polls on Election Day due to employment conflicts, travel or disability.
You can request an absentee ballot by applying by mail with a form that can be downloaded from the secretary of state’s website at bit.ly/nh-absentee-voting or, in many communities, by requesting one in person from your local election officials. State law allows voters with a disability to receive help from another individual, who must declare their assistance in the space provided on the application form.
* Is there still time to request an absentee ballot?
Yes. You may request a ballot for the primary elections until 5 p.m. on Sept. 7. Mail-in ballots must be received by your local election office no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 to be counted in the primaries. As a result, however, the state’s recommended deadline for mailing your ballot — two weeks prior to Election Day — has passed.
Nonetheless, absentee ballots can also be delivered in person to local election officials, typically at their office or polling location, until 5 p.m. on Election Day. Contact local officials if you are concerned that your ballot may not reach the municipal office before Sept. 8.
* I’ve heard my ballot won’t be counted if I vote by mail. Is this true?
No. There have been anecdotal reports of delayed mail delivery through the United States Postal Service in recent weeks, and some have worried that additional mail traffic from an increase in absentee voting this year will cause further delays. However, absentee ballots that are properly marked and returned by the state’s deadline at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 will be counted in the primary elections, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
USPS officials advise voters participating by mail to request and submit their ballots as early as possible to ensure they arrive before the Election Day deadline. New Hampshire is one of 46 states that received notice from USPS earlier this month that its absentee voting procedure means that some ballots may not be returned in time to be counted.
* Is there a way to confirm that my mail-in ballot was received?
Yes. You can track the status of your absentee ballot on the state’s website at bit.ly/nh-track-ballot or contact your local election officials.
* Can I vote if I have a criminal record?
Yes. Anyone who has been released from prison and did not specifically lose the right to vote in the state as part of their sentence is eligible to vote — including individuals on parole and probation. A state law enacted in 2019 requires correctional facilities to provide people with written notice that they are eligible to vote following their release.
In addition, New Hampshire residents who are in pretrial detention or are imprisoned after having been convicted of a misdemeanor remain eligible to vote in the municipality where they lived immediately prior to their confinement.
* Can I vote if I am currently experiencing homelessness?
Yes. New Hampshire poll workers are instructed to help anyone experiencing homelessness or between homes to identify the best place to list their home for voting purposes.
According to the state’s election procedure manual, that address “may be the street or parking lot where the person, living in a car, parks/sleeps more than any other place” or “may be the home of another where, more often than any other, the homeless person sleeps.”
* How can I learn more about the candidates?
