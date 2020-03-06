Operating budget: $11,270,000, which voters amended from the school board’s proposed $12,840,830 budget. The amended budget proposal is down $330,188, or about 2.8 percent, from the figure voters approved last year. If voters reject the budget proposal at the polls, a default budget of $12,770,574 would go into effect.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: The amended budget has been a matter of significant debate since the deliberative session last month. If approved, school board members say there will be substantial cuts, such as eliminating transportation to Keene High School and reducing the district’s kindergarten program from full to half-day.
Also on the warrant: Voters will be asked to raise $75,000 to be placed in a building improvements capital reserve fund.
Contested races: Incumbent Kevin Bazan, incumbent Ailliea Carle, Todd Kilanski, James Rokes Jr. and Kumoran Spaulding are running for two three-year terms on the school board.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Winchester Town Hall. Since Winchester is an official-ballot school district, voters will consider all warrant articles at the polls.