To leave or not to leave? That is the question going before Fall Mountain Regional School District voters.
A years-long effort to pull Charlestown out of the district could finally happen this year.
In a 7-3 vote in October, the Fall Mountain Regional School Board Withdrawal Study Committee recommended that Charlestown leave the school district. In December, the N.H. State Board of Education refused to allow the measure to go before voters, saying too many details were missing in the plan and to return with more specifics.
The Fall Mountain board passed a subsequent plan, 6-4, and on Jan. 9 the state board determined the plan meets the proper standards for withdrawal under state law, giving voters the final decision. If they approve withdrawal, a target date of July 1, 2021, has been set for the new Charlestown district to become operational.
Voters in the district — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — will first weigh in at the district’s deliberative session Feb. 5 and go to the polls March 10. The committee included one school board member and one selectman from each of the five towns.
According to opponents, the district’s largest town leaving could have deep repercussions for the high school, where about 41 percent of students come from Charlestown.
The moves are the latest chapter in a longtime saga of many Charlestown residents wanting their own school district — the first withdrawal study dates back to 1984.
This study was borne out of a contentious deliberative session and town meeting vote last year. At the February deliberative session, pro-withdrawal and anti-withdrawal Charlestown voters could not agree on the plan’s financial feasibility, and the effects a separate school district would have on residents.
The crux of the debate centers on Charlestown’s lower property values and median household income relative to the other towns in the district. Complicating matters, 40 percent of Charlestown’s tax base of single-family units are in mobile homes, which bring in less tax revenue than houses and commercial units.
In a minority report authored by withdrawal committee members opposed to Charlestown leaving, the authors write that Charlestown’s property tax revenue would not be enough to cover existing debt obligations, labor agreements and other non-negotiable factors that would result in far fewer educational resources than the students currently enjoy at Fall Mountain.
The majority report outlines how an independent Charlestown School District would operate, taking on existing employment agreements and contracts while offering families the option of paying tuition to stay at Fall Mountain.
The minority report also cites logistical and financial burdens withdrawal may cause at Fall Mountain.
Instead of just one budget and annual meeting, the new setup would require School Administrative Unit 60 to deal with three budgets and three annual meetings: one for the Charlestown district, one for the Fall Mountain district, and one meeting for Unit 60 itself.
In addition to cutting district staff, according to the proposal, Fall Mountain would also have to sell five buses, lay off four bus drivers and cut special education transportation by two positions. It would also have to sell two district-owned minivans.
Charlestown would also need to sort out its own transportation situation through a third-party contractor or by buying its own bus fleet.
Financially, Charlestown’s withdrawal would increase costs on the four remaining towns in the district, according to the minority report. It also questions whether Charlestown taxpayers would see any savings from withdrawing, and could instead face higher cost with fewer services.
The majority report says there are no plans for Charlestown to leave SAU 60 if it starts its own district, though it doesn’t offer details. Unlike the minority report, the majority one does not end in a written conclusion, instead ending on data sets for expenses.
In an addendum from the minority report, its authors take issue with how the pro-withdrawal advocates presented their case.
“Regardless of cause, the errors evidenced in the Charlestown Withdrawal Committee report demonstrate that committee’s tendency to rearrange facts to suit their purpose,” the Jan. 7 letter reads. “The minority view continues to be that Charlestown’s separation from FMRSD would be costly and educationally damaging to the four remaining towns in the cooperative.”
The district’s deliberative session Feb. 5 starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Fall Mountain auditorium.
For the withdrawal to pass, a majority of the district’s voters on March 10 must approve it.