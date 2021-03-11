WESTMORELAND — Residents approved the Westmoreland School District’s entire warrant Wednesday night during its annual town meeting.
Voters cast their ballots at Westmoreland Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Articles that won voters approval include the district’s $3,841,164 operating budget, along with using $125,000 from its unassigned fund balance to repave the Westmoreland Elementary School parking lot and basketball court and $25,000, also from the district’s unassigned fund balance, for the special education/high school tuition fund.
Elections
The following were elected without contest: Peter Hills, one-year term as moderator; Stephanie Kelly, three-year term on the school board; Stuart Adams, one-year term on the school board; Deborah Hatt, one-year term as district treasurer.
In a district clerk election with no candidates on the ballot, Debbie Nelson received 18 write-in votes to earn the one-year term.