The Monadnock Region, and the state of New Hampshire in general, strongly supported former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Granite Staters, including those in New Hampshire’s southwestern corner, favored the Democratic nominee for president and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. Only two of New Hampshire’s 10 counties were projected to go to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday morning — Belknap and Coos.
Twenty-one of the 31 New Hampshire communities covered by The Sentinel in the counties of Cheshire, Hillsborough and Sullivan voted for Biden, while 10 were for Trump.
”I don’t think [Trump has] set a very good example as a leader,” said school nurse Whitney Linnenbringer of Winchester. “I don’t think his tariffs have helped our farmers. And as a health care provider, I don’t think that his response to the pandemic has been the best.”
Although New Hampshire was declared for Biden late Tuesday night, as of 8 a.m., the national race had not been called for either candidate.
During the state’s presidential primary back in February, New Hampshire Democrats put their support behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race in April.
In 2019, both Biden and Harris made stops in Keene while campaigning in their respective presidential bids (Harris dropped out of the race in December). Biden’s appearances in the city included visiting Lindy’s Diner on Gilbo Avenue in August 2019, while Harris spoke at Keene State College in April 2019.
While Trump hasn’t campaigned in Keene in several years, he made a number of stops in New Hampshire during his 2020 run, including at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport late last month. Pence held an event just a few days earlier at Port City Air in Portsmouth.
Every single town within The Sentinel’s New Hampshire coverage area saw a higher voter turnout on Tuesday than in 2016. While communities generally voted in the same direction in 2020 as they did last time, a few flipped.
Langdon, Surry, Swanzey and Winchester saw reversed outcomes from the 2016 presidential election. The first three voted for Trump in 2016, but favored Biden in 2020. Winchester voted for Trump this year, but Hillary Clinton won there in 2016.
Biden saw overwhelming success in Cheshire County, winning 16 of 22 towns and the city of Keene. In the city, he won across all five wards with a vote of 8,950 to 3,758.
“I think that [Biden] is sane,” said 27-year-old Tamar Teitelman, who lives in Keene. “I mean honestly he wasn’t my first choice, but he’s in my opinion the lesser of two evils.”
However, while Biden won a landslide victory in Cheshire County’s only city, area Republicans were still enthusiastic about their candidate’s chances.
“I think it’s a toss-up right now,” said former N.H. Senate President Thomas Eaton, while holding signs for state-level Republican candidates outside the Keene Recreation Center polls. “But I think … there are a lot of people that don’t want to say what they’re gonna do or vote because they are afraid they’ll be chastised. And so I think there’s a lot of secret Trump voters.”
In the five towns The Sentinel covers in Hillsborough County — Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hancock and Peterborough — three went to Biden. Peterborough and Hancock voters gave Biden more than twice as many votes as they gave Trump, while it was much narrower in Greenfield, where he won by 63 votes.
Meanwhile, Antrim and Bennington both went to Trump by margins of less than 30 votes.
In Sullivan County, Acworth and Langdon backed Biden by narrow margins, but Charlestown voters put their support behind the president by a close vote of 1,239 to 1,185.