BENNINGTON — Voters passed everything on the Bennington town ballot Tuesday, including the $1,818,273 operating budget.
The budget, which passed 137 to 54, is up up $72,500, or about 4.2 percent, from the budget approved last year.
Voters also approved a property tax exemption for solar energy systems; $179,500 in appropriations to various capital reserve and trust funds; $45,000 to address deferred road maintenance; and $10,700 in donations to social service agencies that work in the region.
The following were elected without contest:
David Foster for a three-year term on the board of selectmen (158 votes); Mary Eppig for a three-year term as a library trustee (175); Joshua Segal for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (167); Sam Cohen for a three-year term on the planning board (148); John Cronin for a two-year term as moderator (185); Bethany Craig for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds (183); Sam Cohen for a three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment (149); and Melissa A. Searles for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (190).
With no one on the ballot, Scott Liljeberg was the top vote-getter for a three-year term as water and sewer commissioner, with three votes. Mike Munhall won the most write-in votes — two — for a two-year term on the zoning board of adjustment.
A total of 199 people cast ballots at Pierce Elementary School Tuesday, or 18 percent of registered voters.