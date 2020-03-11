MARLBOROUGH — Voters elected two members of the school board on Tuesday.
Casper Bemis (95 votes) and incumbent Mark Polifrone (84 votes) won one-year terms on the school board, over Noel Aderer (45 votes).
The following were elected without contest Tuesday: Andrew W. Felegara (116 votes) and Jeffrey B. Miller (120) for two three-year terms on the school board; and Barbara “Bonnie” Johnson for a one-year term as district treasurer (121).
A total of 136 people cast ballots at the polls at the Marlborough Elementary School gymnasium Tuesday, or 8.4 percent of Marlborough’s 1,620 registered voters.
Marlborough School District held its annual meeting on Tuesday, March 3.