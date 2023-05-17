20230517-LOC-Stoddard

Stoddard residents voted on 31 articles, amended two and shot down one at the town’s annual meeting at James Faulkner Elementary School Tuesday evening.

 Chris Cartwright / Sentinel Staff

STODDARD — Approximately 85 people gathered at James Faulkner Elementary School for the annual town meeting Tuesday evening, where voters amended two articles with fair majorities and rejected an article concerning the waste transfer station. The amended articles included residents increasing budgets for the Davis Public Library and the town ambulance service.

