STODDARD — Approximately 85 people gathered at James Faulkner Elementary School for the annual town meeting Tuesday evening, where voters amended two articles with fair majorities and rejected an article concerning the waste transfer station. The amended articles included residents increasing budgets for the Davis Public Library and the town ambulance service.
Voters approved the town budget of $653,815 after a proposed amendment raising it to $670,415 was voted down.
An amendment to Article 8 increased the budget dedicated to the Davis Public Library from $48,913 to $51,913. The vote on the amendment passed after a lengthy discussion amongst voters.
Resident Terri LaRoche proposed the increase so that library employees could receive pay raises, with Library Director Ingrid Dellea gaining a $1 per hour pay increase and the other library attendants receiving a $2 per hour pay bump.
“We have a budget process in place in this town; it is in place for a reason, there are timelines that are set,” resident George Davenport said, opposing the amendment. Davenport did not oppose the budget increase, but rejected the amendment because the library staff could have requested additional funds earlier this year when the budget was created, he added.
Stoddard Fire Chief Trevor Anderson amended Article 11 from allocating $13,000 for ambulance services to finally approving $65,000. The amendment passed after a long discussion among the voters.
Anderson said the town had received two price estimates for ambulance services following the DiLuzio Ambulance Services’ closure earlier this month. Cheshire EMS submitted an estimate for a three-year service totaling $48,050, while Peterborough Fire and Rescue submitted a one-year estimate of $61,320.57.
Rescue Inc. is currently serving towns that DiLuzio previously served, but Anderson said that it was “acknowledged to be a temporary measure for 90 days.” He elaborated that Rescue Inc. was intended to keep services running, while towns reevaluated their options after DiLuzio’s abrupt closure.
“There has been some heartburn from other ambulance services that will not back Cheshire EMS ... if Cheshire EMS is considered the primary [service],” selectboard member Robert Fee said, suggesting the town may not have a secondary ambulance service if it chooses Cheshire EMS. “It’s a little cloudy to the selectboard exactly what’s going on here,” he added.
Dan Eaton paused his duties as town moderator to oppose the motion to increase ambulance funds and advocated for a Cheshire EMS contract. He was involved in the creation of Cheshire EMS as a state representative, a position he still holds. “Cheshire EMS has more ambulances and staff than Keene [Fire Department] and Rescue Inc. combined,” he said, stating that the county service owns six ambulances and has 54 employees, 46 of whom are full-time.
Voters rejected Article 30, which would have instituted a pay schedule at the transfer station for all “construction and demolition” materials, which include tires, furniture, and appliances. A variety of residents spoke in favor and against the article, including Lisa Davenport, who said that the measure would force poorer residents to discard materials on public lands.
Bob Maden, who worked on a study of the transfer station waste facility and wrote the article, said that even if voters rejected the article, the town would need to address the problems of large amounts of waste and high waste-management budget costs.
“It’s the second-highest item on our budget if you look today,” Maden said.
He also suggested that Stoddard residents consider raising money in a future year for the town to hire a transfer station staff member on weekends and Wednesdays. The facility is run by the Houston-based company Waste Management, and residents voiced concerns that employees weren’t enforcing disposal rules and were also not preventing out-of-town residents from using the facility.
All other articles were approved as written.
Article 24, which raised and appropriated $63,000 for the purchase of 40 acres of land for conservation, brought resounding applause from the audience as a long-brewing conservation project finally got the green light.
Chairman of the Stoddard Conservation Commission Geoffrey Jones addressed the crowd before the article passed, announcing that an anonymous foundation had granted a request for a capstone donation, which would pay for the land, project costs, and more. Jones added that the article’s funds were still needed to facilitate the purchase in July.
In article 31, the town presented awards to several town employees, and resident Joyce Healy gave an update to the town’s 250th anniversary celebrations next year, directing residents to the new website at www.celebratestoddard250.org.
