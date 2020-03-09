A local lawmaker has endorsed a colleague in the N.H. House in the race for the Executive Council’s second district.
N.H. Rep. Sparky Von Plinsky, D-Keene, announced his support of Rep. Craig Thompson’s candidacy Thursday in a letter to the editor he sent to The Sentinel. Thompson, a Harrisville resident and farmer, represents that town along with Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury in Cheshire House District 14. Von Plinsky represents Keene’s Ward 4 in Cheshire House District 7.
In his letter, Von Plinsky touts Thompson’s work ethic, quipping, “I’m pretty sure Craig took the Beatles’ song literally and found the week’s eighth day.
“More important than his work ethic is his fighting ethic,” Von Plinsky continued. “Whether it’s fighting for improved dental access for working families or for the rights and futures of the incarcerated, Craig just doesn’t let up.”
Thompson is running to succeed Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor, in representing an Executive Council district that includes Keene and several other Monadnock Region communities. Also in the Democratic field are lawyers Leah Plunkett, Jay Surdukowski and Cinde Warmington, and business owner Emmett Soldati.