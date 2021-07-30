MARLOW — A sinkhole at the Ashuelot River Dam in the town of Washington has led to the voluntary evacuation of some Marlow residents, a town official said Friday afternoon.

Marlow is one of several local towns that were hit hardest by Thursday night’s rainfall, including Acworth, Alstead and Walpole. Other fire and town officials were not available for comment Friday.

The sinkhole at the Ashuelot River Dam — which sits right above Washington Pond Road — arose Thursday night during another stint of heavy rain in the Monadnock Region, according to Town Administrator Jacqui Fay.

“There is concern of the integrity of that dam,” she said. “The sinkhole is growing larger, and also the gates are jammed, so they can’t open the gates to release the water.”

Fay said firefighters tried to put down sandbags, but the water began to go underneath them, which led officials to advise residents to voluntarily evacuate Washington Pond Road.

There are about 24 properties on the road, which is closed, according to Fay.

People can go to John D. Perkins Elementary School in Marlow for shelter if needed, Fay said, though as of Friday afternoon only a few people had dropped by.

N.H. Fish and Game and other officials are assessing the dam’s damage, she added. According to a post on the town’s website, the water is starting to pull back, but needs to recede another 8 inches before officials can be sure the dam is safe.

“We’re just waiting for those reports,” Fay said.

Flooding caused significant damage on Route 123A in Alstead. The road was supported by a shelf of shale rock that crumbled with the presence of flood waters, said Kevin Belanger, N.H. Department of Transportation assistant district engineer.

Photos: Flooding causes damage to Route 123A in Alstead

Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service based in Gray, Maine, said Friday morning that preliminary reports show the Monadnock Region received between 3 and 5 inches of precipitation.

The largest total was in Walpole, with 4.87 inches, according to Tubbs. Other towns, such as Keene and Swanzey, reported rain totals between 2 and 3 inches.

The flooding comes more than a week after another slow-moving storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain — as much as nearly 8 inches in some areas — on the region.

During that storm, roadways, yards, basements and parking lots flooded in communities in New Hampshire and Vermont. Emergency-response personnel also reported a high volume of calls.

Sentinel staff photographer Hannah Schroeder contributed to this report.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.