N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch’s campaign for re-election has announced endorsements from two N.H. executive councilors.
Councilors Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, and Debora B. Pignatelli, D-Nashua, have thrown their support behind Dietsch. Between them, they represent nearly all of the communities within Dietsch’s N.H. Senate District 9. These include the local towns of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
In her bid for a second two-year term, Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is running unopposed in the Sept. 8 primary. Running on the Republican side is Denise Ricciardi of Bedford.
“Throughout [Dietsch’s] time in the Senate, she has shown that she is there to fight for all of her district, from the suburbs of Bedford to the mountains of Jaffrey,” Volinsky said in a news release from the Dietsch campaign. “Her work to reduce property taxes and level the field for funding our school districts will help make New Hampshire a more attractive and equitable place for families for many years to come.”
Pignatelli called Dietsch “a great advocate for the people of New Hampshire as a job creator, community leader, and state senator.”
Both Volinsky and Pignatelli are also on the Democratic primary ballot: Volinsky for governor and Pignatelli for re-election in the Executive Council’s District 5.
The general election is Nov. 3.