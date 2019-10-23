Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, declared his candidacy for governor Wednesday morning in a campaign video.
Volinsky, 63, whose District 2 includes much of the Monadnock Region, joins Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, as declared candidates in the Democratic primary to eventually challenge Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Nov. 3, 2020.
In his campaign video, Volinsky dedicates the first image to a quote of his from the Claremont education funding lawsuit in the 1990s: “Education provides the key to individual opportunities ...”
The executive councilor’s focus on education funding connects his other policy priorities in the video, from combating climate change to strengthening New Hampshire’s workforce, and marks a harbinger of his vision for Concord’s corner office, which he says is the culmination of his professional career.
“I understand what it’s like to be the underdog,” Volinksy says after recalling his dreams of becoming a professional football player despite his size. “That’s why I fought for fair school funding in the ’90s, it’s why I’ve stayed involved, and it’s why I ran for the Executive Council.
“Now I want to take that spirit to the governor’s office.”