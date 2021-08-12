WESTMORELAND — A direct-care worker at Maplewood Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday from Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates.
The employee — who was last in the building Friday — called out sick “early this week” due to symptoms and underwent testing, the release says. The test came back positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the release notes.
The staff member’s vaccination status was not listed on the release, and Coates was not immediately available to provide that information Thursday morning.
The vaccines help block viral spread in most cases and, for vaccinated people who do contract COVID-19, are effective at preventing serious illness and death, health experts say.
Maplewood has canceled all upcoming visits with residents, according to the release, though it will still allow scheduled visits with compassionate-care residents.
The facility has temporarily suspended indoor visits several times during the pandemic, including in July, when another employee tested positive for the viral disease.
Every Maplewood staff member and resident will be tested for COVID-19 over the next two weeks starting Monday, regardless of vaccination status, as directed by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, the release says.