WALPOLE — Families, friends and couples flocked to Alyson's Orchard on Saturday for its first-ever Summer Festival on Saturday as the sun beamed down on the farmstand and events venue.
The orchard's staff may not have kept an official record of attendance, but by mid-afternoon co-owner Adam Naeck estimated the festival would draw between 5,000 and 10,000 people.
"This is new to us, it's new to Alyson's; this has never been anything anybody's ever done before here," Naeck said during the event. "This turnout was incredible for how many people have shown up here today compared to what we imagined we would have."
It was a hit with the kids, who could enjoy activities like a bounce house, a touch-a-truck experience with the Walpole Fire Department and a U.S. Army detachment who landed a helicopter in the field next to the parking area and farmstand.
Particularly popular was a goat petting zoo below a towering metal giraffe which Naeck and his wife, Taylor, added after they bought Alyson's in January.
"Last year, they had a small goat pen, but you weren't really able to do anything with them," Naeck said of an enclosure at the orchard's Harvest Festival last fall. "Now, it's fully interactive. We sell goat feed in the store, and the farm store is now open for the summer with a ton of local products."
Faye Arthurs, of Brooklyn, N.Y., smiled as she watched her two kids — Rafe Washburn, 3, and Rhett Washburn, 6 — gleefully fed and pet the goats around them.
"We come up here for the summer, and it's really, really fun for them to see this," Arthurs said, looking out over the rolling fields around the orchard. "We come and pick the apples in the fall and the peaches and the blueberries."
Alyson's had fresh blueberries and raspberries on sale with the Summer Festival its "grand reopening" under the Naecks' leadership. And Adam Naeck said the fields are growing with more produce that should be ready for the fall.
"We've got obstacles to go over with everything that's growing, but we do have everything growing," he said. "It'll be a little bit different this fall again; we're not quite ready to go into all the details. But everybody will still be able to come here, get their apples, get their vegetables, do a wagon ride and do all the other same stuff."
Walpole's Iron Kettle Farm provided a horse-drawn carriage ride around the orchard during Saturday's festival, a sort of summer version of Alyson's traditional fall hayride that's taken place previously at its Harvest Festival.
Before or after hopping aboard, visitors enjoyed music from Newport singer and guitarist Clint Pecor and browsed a host of craft vendors that set up where people entered the event, like Emily Guerrero's Fresh Start Craft Co.
Under the label, Guerrero sells dreamcatcher charms made from reused embroidery hoops and glass vials as well as earrings made of upcycled plant propagation stations, which are used to grow new plants from old ones.
"The vials actually came out of a factory, and they were sitting there for testing in the early 1900s, ... so I said, 'Let's give them a new life,' " said Guerrero, of Hinsdale.
Actively propagating plants was Walpole resident Jenn Vickers. Her booth, Nancy Jean's Plant and Flower Stand, paid homage to her late mother, and Vickers personified each potted plant by giving it a different human name.
"[My mom] passed away two years ago from cancer, and she just loved plants herself, so I just started propagating my own and naming them," Vickers said. "... All of [the pots] come from either thrift stores or antique stores, and a lot of the plants I propagate myself."
Naeck said he hopes to have more craft vendors appear at the orchard's upcoming events, the next of which may include a Sunflower Festival in August to coincide with blooms of sunflowers planted there this year.
"Besides that, we have a lot of new and cool things coming and we want to get ready for [the] busy season," Naeck said, referring to fall, when Alyson's has typically seen its most visitors. "... When people come up for [the] busy season, they're not just here to grab their apples and go home. They're at home here, hanging out, grabbing a bit to eat and play — a lot of similar things we see today."
The annual Harvest Festival, planned for September, will also see sweetcorn available for picking in addition to pumpkins.
Until then, the Naecks expect to hold between three and five weddings a week and keep the orchard's tavern facility consistently open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5-9 p.m. And he indicated that the busy season might be closer in time than typical for Alyson's.
"With tavern night [events], we've got paint nights being booked, we have comedy nights getting booked and we have karaoke nights being booked," Naeck said. "We have some sort of small event we're going to try and put on every week with the tavern."
Just Saturday's event alone was seemingly unprecedented for Alyson's, as Naeck said Orchard Manager Homer Dunn, who has been with the business since 2003, was "spinning with the amount of people here."
"He has never in his 20 years of being here seen the amount of people that we have this early in the season," Naeck said.
