From Myanmar to Francestown, two authors are bringing their books to The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough today.
And in Keene, another pair are coming over from Vermont.
Alyson Curro has spent her career elevating overlooked stories of women and girls, through journalism, policy design and advocacy. Her work spans Turkey, the United States, and most recently, Myanmar, where she spent 18 months in Yangon supporting a local women’s organization.
She has just published “Girl Power In Myanmar,” a children’s book that celebrates the lives of 14 unruly women who were not afraid to be bold and use whatever they had to make change.
She will be at the Peterborough store today at 11 a.m. to sign and discuss the book. Curro did the original reporting, and brought on board a team of historians, artists, writers and women’s rights organizers to research, write, and illustrate it. “Girl Power” sales in Myanmar’s U.S. market has allowed Curro and her team to sell the book nearly at cost in Myanmar. A percentage of all U.S. sales from the book goes back to the local artists who illustrated it.
At 2 p.m. today, Dr. Mahmoud Rashidi will return to discuss the ideas in his book “Mind Medicine: Use Your Thoughts To Heal.” He was at the store in May and offered a well-attended presentation on the highlights of the book.
In this discussion he will focus on how to live a peaceful life by pointing out the different kinds of stress, what happens in our brain and body in stressful situations, the effect of chronic stress on mental, emotional and physical health and healing, ways to stay at peace, and that peace of mind is more from inside than outside.
Rashidi completed neurosurgery training at the University of Toronto in Canada, and spent many years in academic and private neurosurgery practice. In 2014, he founded Mind Medicine LLC, a company dedicated to researching, teaching and promoting the compelling answers to this question: How do our thoughts and emotions affect our health and ability to heal?
Rashidi lives in Francestown.
Both events are free and all are welcome. For more information call the bookstore at 924-3543.
Meanwhile, the Keene Toadstool store on Emerald Street today will be hosting a pair of well-known Vermont authors. Megan Price will sign and discuss her sixth installment of “Vermont Wild, Adventures of Fish and Game Wardens” in Keene at 2 p.m. Price launched the series nearly a decade ago and has been called a “folklore artist” for bringing stories from the Northwoods to life. She is an award-winning Vermont journalist and served three terms in the Vermont legislature.
Two hours later, at 4 p.m., the renowned author Archer Mayor will read from and sign copies of “Bomber’s Moon,” his 30th book featuring detective Joe Gunther. In this one, Gunther and his VBI cops “attempt to connect the murders of a small-town drug dealer, a smart, engaging, fatally flawed thief, and the tangled, political, increasingly dark goings on at a prestigious prep school,” according to the book’s synopsis.