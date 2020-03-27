In the absence of clear guidance from the state, Keene hasn’t yet settled on how best to help its homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.
For most of the winter season, Hundred Nights has been operating with two overflow shelters in addition to its 26-bed facility on Lamson Street, but Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said the United Church of Christ recently closed its shelter. The church typically sets up eight to 12 cots from the end of December through sometime in March, she said.
Hundred Nights had been using nearly all of the extra beds when the Central Square church closed the space. And while St. James Episcopal Church is still offering about a dozen cots, Cambiar said it’s not enough to fill the need.
The organization’s landlord at 17 Lamson St. is letting Hundred Nights temporarily use the building’s second floor at no charge, which Cambiar said could potentially add a total of eight beds in two large rooms.
While this addresses an immediate need for space, there’s still a lingering question of what to do when a guest appears to have symptoms of COVID-19.
Earlier this month, Hundred Nights instituted a head-to-toe sleeping arrangement and hung sheets between its bunk beds, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for homeless shelters. But all area shelters face the same dilemma of overcrowding and few, if any, empty rooms in which to quarantine anyone.
And now, Cambiar pointed out, people are being told to isolate regardless of whether they have symptoms, as a tactic to curb the spread of the virus. Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order Thursday afternoon, prohibiting in-person activities at businesses that don’t provide “essential services” — sheltering the homeless is considered essential — and urging residents to remain indoors.
Cambiar said Hundred Nights’ drop-in resource center, where guests typically eat meals and get help from volunteers with housing applications or other paperwork, has been capped at 10 people at a time to encourage social distancing. But most people have nowhere else to go during the day, with cafés and libraries closed and many jobs on hold or in peril.
Throughout this crisis, Cambiar said she’s been in contact with city staff about possible solutions.
“I think that they are trying to come up with a plan for everything,” she said, noting that the homeless population is just one piece of the pandemic puzzle. “... But I feel like there’s a lot of processing and thought and discussion going on right now.”
To date, Hundred Nights has had one guest who seemed to be ill, Cambiar said. It appeared to be a food allergy, she noted, but when symptoms worsened, the person called Cheshire Medical Center. As a precaution, Cambiar said the person has since moved into a hotel room, the cost of which is being covered by the city.
Keene Mayor George S. Hansel confirmed that the municipality is footing the bill. While quarantining shelter guests in hotel or motel rooms is an option, he said some other potential solutions are “being fleshed out at the moment.” Hansel declined to elaborate, aside from adding that Keene’s community partners are involved in these discussions. The city is also engaging in daily conversations with organizations on the front lines, he noted.
“I think the individual circumstances will determine sort of what means are used, but the bottom line is we’re not leaving anyone out in the cold,” Hansel said. “We’re taking care of the homeless population in Keene.”
As city staff works with local agencies, he said, there’s a parallel track, as well, through which Keene has been communicating with Concord: “I know the state is working on coordinating a statewide initiative, too.”
There’s been no official word on such an initiative, however. Excepting brief mentions in news conferences regarding the state’s COVID-19 response, New Hampshire’s homeless population hasn’t gotten special attention publicly during the crisis.
Melissa Hatfield, administrator of the N.H. Bureau of Housing Supports, directed a reporter’s questions to the state’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center, which responded to a request for an interview Thursday with a link to the CDC’s guidance for homeless shelters.
Replying to a reporter's follow-up questions, state health department spokesman Jake Leon wrote in an email this morning that the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services "has held daily calls with homelessness and housing providers, shelters, community partners and related stakeholders" during the outbreak.
He added that the state is assessing immediate needs as well as “developing a comprehensive statewide strategy to ensure people experiencing homelessness are taken care of during this crisis.”
No details were provided about this strategy, and a request for clarification has not yet been answered.
The situation has played out differently across the Connecticut River, where Vermont’s Agency of Human Services created a task force specifically to help people experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus outbreak.
In Brattleboro, Groundworks Collaborative has closed its 33-bed overflow shelter and moved the guests to a local motel, which Executive Director Joshua Davis said was leased through the state’s task force. He credited the response team for connecting with communities and offering guidance in these “uncharted territories.”
“Our programs have basically turned upside down over the past couple weeks,” Davis said, lauding his staff and the guests who have stepped up to help.
Because guests from overflow shelter didn’t fill the motel, he added, there are also rooms available for isolation of people in an insecure housing situation and at risk of homelessness.
Other changes at the organization have included closing its food pantry and shifting to home deliveries, closing its drop-in center to reduce congregating, and moving “hyper-vulnerable” guests of the year-round Groundworks shelter into the motel.
People experiencing homelessness are already a vulnerable population, Davis said, so hyper-vulnerable “is being defined as over 60 and/or with an underlying condition.”
The goal, he said, is “trying to get folks with their own bedroom and their own bathroom and separating people as much as possible.”