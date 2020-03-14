When President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador announced the country would be closing its borders and shutting down its airport Wednesday for 30 days in an effort to keep the new coronavirus out, it left members of the Elm City Rotary and the Greater Keene Rotaract clubs in a tricky situation.
They were on a humanitarian trip to build houses in El Salvador and were expecting to return home Friday. Then their travel plans changed.
The interruption in their itinerary brought them to Guatemala, where the government is allowing Americans in from El Salvador, Ann Henderson of Keene said over the phone Friday evening.
She noted that she and the 11 other club members on the trip were very fortunate to have had little difficulty crossing over into that country.
They were driven to the border between El Salvador and Guatemala by a longtime friend of both organizations, Ligia Fuentes. Fuentes, who is from El Salvador, was able to accompany the group as far as the border but was not allowed to cross into the country with her American friends, Henderson said.
As of Friday evening, they had boarding passes for a 1:45 a.m. flight from Guatemala to Dallas.
Henderson planned to leave a little later on a flight to Miami. Prior to leaving for El Salvador, she had arranged to spend time with family in Florida before returning to New Hampshire.
Peter Starkey, president of the Greater Keene Rotaract Club — a service-oriented group for adults 18 to 35 — said in an email Friday evening that the group was “cautiously optimistic” about their current situation. “We know that either the Guatemalan or US governments could put up further restrictions,” he wrote. “The citizens down here are worried, but there are only a handful of [coronavirus] cases across Central America, so it is not panic.”