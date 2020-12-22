New Hampshire health officials Monday announced no additional deaths from COVID-19, but 847 more positive tests for the virus.
The 847 includes previously unannounced positives stretching back several days but not test results that were still being processed. A total of 26 positives were reported from Cheshire County, three from Sullivan County and 144 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence was still being determined in 27 of the 847 cases.
To date, 37,388 people statewide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 80 percent (30,044) of whom have recovered, according to the most recently updated statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of about 2 percent (656) have been attributed to COVID-19, whereas about 18 percent (6,688) have active infections.
Those current cases include 256 for which the community of residence was still unknown, 231 in Cheshire County, 50 in Sullivan County and 977 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Monday morning, 278 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 7.3 percent. The state health department doesn’t provide the positivity rate for antigen tests in its daily updates.