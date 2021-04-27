Summer is fast approaching, and Monadnock Region parents are facing another season — normally full of fun and enriching activities for their kids — altered by the COVID-19 outbreak.
If you’re looking for summer programming that is both child- and pandemic-friendly, a virtual event Thursday will help guide you through the next few months. The listening session, the last in a series of events being offered with The Sentinel’s ongoing Pandemic Parenting series, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The free, hourlong discussion, hosted by The Sentinel, Monadnock United Way’s Impact Monadnock and the Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors, will offer potential solutions for keeping kids moving and happy this summer. Rebecca Lancaster, the farm based education director at Stonewall Farm in Keene, will share her suggestions.
The event, held via Zoom, will give local parents an opportunity to share their experiences and ask questions about what lies ahead for them and their children, with the goal of providing concrete advice to help families get through the next few months of the pandemic.
These sessions feature Sentinel education reporter Jack Rooney, along with experts in the fields of mental health, child education and general well-being.
Here are all the details for Thursday’s event:
April 29, 6:30 p.m. — The summer of our discontent: What’s ahead for busy parents?
With summer camps filled, and, in some cases, at reduced capacity, what’s the solution for households who need ways to keep their children active and engaged? Can workplaces help? What about parent groups? To register for this event, visit ticketelf.com/events/pandemic-parenting-community-solutions-4-29-2021.
The series began April 15, with a session titled “Survival: Heal thyself,” featuring presentations by Bethann Clauss of MAPS Counseling Services and Emily Hall Warren, the director of administration at W.S. Badger Co., who focused on ways for parents and guardians to take care of themselves during the coronavirus outbreak.
Last Thursday, during a session titled “When homeroom is the home: What’s been lost during remote learning and how to tell,” Amanda Bastoni from the Wakefield, Mass.-based educational research center CAST and Christina Kleuh, a quality manager at Badger and a mother of four, discussed how they’ve navigated remote and hybrid learning, and what’s ahead for students.
To view recordings of these events, along with all of The Sentinel’s Pandemic Parenting stories and a list of resources for caregivers during the public health crisis, visit sentinelsource.com/pandemic — parenting.