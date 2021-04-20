Results of a nationwide poll published last month by the Associated Press show that 69 percent of parents are at least somewhat concerned their children are falling behind both academically and socially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you’re among them, an event Thursday aims to calm your fears. The virtual listening session, the next in a series of events being offered with The Sentinel’s ongoing Pandemic Parenting series, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The free, hourlong discussion, hosted by The Sentinel, Monadnock United Way’s Impact Monadnock and the Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors, will tackle the impacts of remote learning, and how to address them. Amanda Bastoni from the Wakefield, Mass.-based educational research center CAST will help caregivers through these daunting issues.
The event, held via Zoom, will give local parents an opportunity to share their experiences and ask questions about what lies ahead for them and their kids, with the goal of providing concrete advice to help families get through the next few months of the pandemic.
The series wraps up next week, with a presentation on local activities available for kids this summer.
These sessions feature Sentinel education reporter Jack Rooney, along with experts in the fields of mental health, child education and general well-being.
Here’s a look at the upcoming events:
April 22, 6:30 p.m. — When homeroom is the home: What’s been lost during remote learning and how to tell
It’s among the most difficult questions to answer for parents: Has this been a lost school year for my child? How can I tell? What should I do if my child is behind? Register at ticketelf.com/events/pandemic-parenting-community-solutions-4-22-2021.
April 29, 6:30 p.m. — The summer of our discontent: What’s ahead for busy parents?
With summer camps filled, and, in some cases, at reduced capacity, what’s the solution for households who need ways to keep their children active and engaged? Can workplaces help? What about parent groups? To register for this event, presented by Rebecca Lancaster of Stonewall Farm, visit ticketelf.com/events/pandemic-parenting-community-solutions-4-29-2021.
The series began last Thursday, with a session titled “Survival: Heal thyself,” featuring presentations by Bethann Clauss of MAPS Counseling Services and Emily Hall Warren, the director of administration at W.S. Badger Co. To view a recording of the event, which focused on ways for parents and guardians to take care of themselves during the coronavirus outbreak, visit sentinelsource.com/pandemic — parenting.