More than 400 people raised money for local businesses by participating in the “virtual 5K” hosted by Ted’s Shoe and Sport and Tri-State Racing this past weekend.
Ted McGreer, owner of the store in downtown Keene, called the effort “wildly successful,” noting that it raised about $20,000 from the gift certificates to area companies that participants bought in lieu of paying entry fees.
“I think people really understand small businesses are really feeling the pain from coronavirus,” said McGreer, who described this as a small community with “a lot of social capital.” “... It was an amazingly generous way for people to say, ‘We want to help in any way we can.’ ”
Last week, McGreer also said an anonymous donor was contributing thousands of dollars so participants could double the value of their gift certificates.
While the idea of a “virtual race” might seem complicated, the setup was simple. With big gatherings on the back burner due to the viral respiratory disease, participants were invited to run (or walk) the race Saturday or Sunday at a time and location of their choice. They could then send in their times electronically.
Bibs could be printed from the event’s Facebook page (with the number 603), and people also designed their own.
The race’s format was left to individual interpretation. Participants were encouraged to post selfies and other race photographs to social media for the opportunity to win a free pair of Feetures socks.
Cassie Cyr posted a photo to Facebook of herself, her husband, Shawn, and their son, from a 30-minute walk.
“I really feel like we’ve got a huge family in Keene, even though we all need to stay apart,” she wrote.
Kim Gagne tweeted pictures featuring a short-legged pup in an argyle sweater.
“Max says Roxbury Road is steep,” she wrote.
As seen annually at the Boston Marathon, runners are no strangers to lacing up their sneakers for a good cause, McGreer noted, and this virtual 5K allowed participants to support those in their hometown.
Meanwhile, the far-flung locales of some of the entrants put the “greater” in “Greater Keene Community Virtual 5K.”
Along with hailing from throughout New England, people took part in the event from Northern California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Canada and Switzerland, according to McGreer.
The overall men’s and women’s winners were ultra runner David Kilgore and Keene resident Karen Jordan, with times of 16:20 and 19:36, respectively.
Kilgore — a past winner of the Clarence DeMar Marathon — was recently featured in a CNN segment for running 100 miles in a single day in Florida to raise money to buy gift cards from shops in the Big Apple. Those gift cards, CNN reported, would then be donated for health-care workers on the front lines of New York City’s COVID-19 crisis to buy supportive footwear.
As of early Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe page for Kilgore’s effort had exceeded its $10,000 goal by more than $600.
In a video posted to Ted’s Shoe & Sport’s Facebook page Monday, McGreer thanked all of the 5K’s participants and said checks were being written to the companies they supported through their gift-certificate purchases.
“Those businesses will start already reaping the benefits of your generosity,” McGreer said.