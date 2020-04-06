The proprietor of Ted’s Shoe and Sport is hosting a “virtual 5k” to help local businesses that are closed or struggling due to restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Participants in the Greater Keene Community 5k, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, will each purchase a gift card valued between $20 to $100 for a local business in place of an entrance fee. The money will then be given to the businesses, and the participants will receive a voucher with their name and the business they chose to support, said Ted’s owner Ted McGreer.
“We can support lots and lots of local businesses who have closed or are struggling right now,” said McGreer, who works on the “4 on the 4th” race, held each year in downtown Keene on Independence Day, and September’s Clarence DeMar Marathon, also in Keene.
When participants register for the virtual 5k online, they’ll choose from a drop-down menu of approximately 100 participating businesses to purchase a gift card from, McGreer said. The race is focusing its support on businesses in the downtown Keene area.
McGreer also announced that an anonymous donor stepped up to contribute $5,000 to the prize fund, meaning that participants would see the amount of their gift cards doubled while funds are available.
By Sunday night, McGreer said, $5,000 in gift cards had been purchased through the registration page, meaning that the donor's contribution had been fully matched by participants.
McGreer said he’s hoping more donors will join to make an even bigger impact on local businesses.
While participants in the virtual 5k are expected to get out and make the run, there is no official start time or location. Participants will be able to run a 5k wherever they choose sometime between Saturday morning and Sunday evening. And they’re encouraged to post selfies and photos displaying their run times while also being sure to keep their distance from others.
“We really want to be responsible here,” he said. “We’re not asking for people to get together in a group form whatsoever.”
Those who post photos to social media using the #keenecommunity5k hashtag will receive a free pair of Feetures socks from Ted’s Shoe and Sport while supplies last.
To register for the 5k online, go to https://bit.ly/2V1vIzq to sign up. For more information, email McGreer at tedsports1@gmail.com.