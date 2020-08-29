Security is always tight at President Donald Trump’s campaign events. But at his rally Friday night in a Manchester-Boston Regional Airport hangar — the first since he accepted the Republican nomination for president — attendees went through a different kind of screening, for symptoms of COVID-19.
Campaign staff greeted people waiting outside the venue, many of whom arrived several hours before the doors opened at 3 p.m., with thermometers and a series of questions about symptoms and possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, according to rally-goers.
The screening was one of several new safety measures on Friday night, after a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20 drew criticism as a COVID-19 "superspreading" event.
But Monadnock Region residents who attended Friday's rally said it was just as lively as the president’s campaign events in Manchester last summer and in February, despite the changes.
“The fact that he can energize that many people in a relatively brief address … tells me that a lot of his magic is still there,” Richard Merkt of Westmoreland, who went to the two previous Manchester rallies, said. “It was vintage Trump.”
Trump delighted the crowd with a list of accomplishments that included achieving U.S. energy independence (although the country still imports various energy sources, such as crude oil), enacting tax cuts and slashing federal regulations, before railing against former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democratic politicians.
“We did not know how many folks were going to show up, but the turnout was remarkable,” said Merkt, who worked as an event volunteer and is a candidate for the N.H. House in Cheshire County District 1.
Event staff had originally set up 2,000 chairs and added a “considerable number” more before the rally, according to Merkt. Photos taken before attendees entered the hangar show some distance, but not six feet, between the chairs.
Rally-goers said other safety protocols, like Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency order this month requiring masks for gatherings of more than 100 people, did not dull the energy on Friday night. Merkt said many in the crowd declined to wear face coverings or removed them at times, despite a number of announcements by campaign staff encouraging people to wear masks.
Nonetheless, he added that people made an effort to keep their distance from each other and said he noticed fewer attendees exchanging hugs than at past rallies.
“I think a lot of people gave it the effort,” Merkt said. “Inside that space, it was very difficult to maintain a six-foot distance — it probably wasn’t practical.”
The venue itself, in the ProStar Aviation hangar on the Londonderry side of the airport's runways, was different than the president’s two most recent rallies in Manchester, both of which were held at the 10,000-seat Southern New Hampshire University Arena.
Fewer people were able to watch the event in person as a result, according to Kate Day of Spofford, who attended Trump’s Republican National Convention address Thursday night at the White House before flying to Manchester the next morning.
“There were so many people that wanted to get in, and they couldn’t get in,” Day said. “That was the worst part about it.”
Rita Mattson of Dublin was among the supporters shut out when the venue reached full capacity. Mattson, who attended Trump’s Manchester rally in February, said she was disappointed to miss hearing him in person after leaving for the event at 8:30 a.m. but added that she enjoyed the festive atmosphere.
“Even just standing in line was kind of like a mini rally,” she said.
However, the new venue meant that Day, who is also running for Cheshire House District 1, and the other attendees were treated to Air Force One as a backdrop for Trump’s speech.
“It was great,” she said. “You got to see … all the press and people come off the plane, so it was pretty special.”
Merkt said the “crowd went nuts” when event organizers piped in audio of the pilot announcing Air Force One’s approach to the airport. He added that while acoustics in the hangar were not as good as they were for Trump’s rallies at SNHU Arena, the sound “was just as deafening.”
Mattson noted that people at Friday’s rally seemed even more excited about the campaign than they were in February, when she said rainy weather may have dampened the crowd’s energy.
Merkt said he would like to see Trump hold more campaign rallies, even if their attendance continues to be limited due to COVID-19.
“When you see someone in person, you get a much better read on what’s in the person’s heart,” he said. “I hope that the president continues them.”