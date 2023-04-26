JAFFREY — When a heavy fire broke out at two outbuildings in Jaffrey last week, one resident sprang into action to save a vintage Ford Model T from destruction.
Kris Shelley, 39, of Fitzwilliam was working late outside his stonemason shop on 4 Nutting Road on Friday when his mother called him. “She’s like, ‘Is your shop on fire?’” he said. “I just happened to be there at the right time.”
A shed adjacent to Shelley's business and a one-and-a-half-story single-bay garage attached to a multi-family residence at 40 North Street, which is adjacent to the shed, caught fire around 5:25 p.m. Friday. The blaze engulfed the shed and the garage, resulting in a total loss of both. The multifamily residence only received minor exterior damage.
Fire crews temporarily evacuated residents, but no injuries were reported during the incident, according to the fire department. Additional crews from Dublin, Rindge, Peterborough, New Ipswich, Keene, Troy, Greenville and Fitzwilliam, as well as Winchendon, Mass. assisted the Jaffrey Fire Department in controlling the blaze.
Shelley jumped into action, breaking the lock off the garage and pushing the car out. Sam Mullen, a current member of the Jaffrey Fire Department, helped Shelley. Mullen was driving nearby at the time and reported the smoke to the fire department before assisting Shelley. "He saw the smoke,” Shelley said, adding that Mullen and he both pushed the car out together.
The Model T, owned by a local business called Red’s, was being stored in the shed next to Shelley's business. “It’s kind of like a Jaffrey landmark,” he said. “We’re both multi-generational businesses in town, and that’s kind of [Red's] landmark that they put out in front of their shop all the time.” Shelley added that Red’s, a fuel oil delivery business founded in 1955 that also owns a gas station and an auto shop in Jaffrey, displays the vehicle as an advertising piece outside its auto shop on various holidays.
“It’s one of those irreplaceable things that kind of had to come out, so I ripped the doors open and pushed the car out,” Shelley said.
Shelley currently runs Shelley Landscape and Masonry, which he established in 2008, on Nutting Road. His family has been doing masonry in the area for over 50 years, and he first trained under his mother, who now works for him. “I’m a fourth-generation mason. We’ve always been in Jaffrey,” Shelley explained.
Before that, Shelley joined the Jaffrey fire department in 2002 and served just shy of 13 years, continuing a family legacy of first-responder roles. His father has been working as a paramedic in Jaffrey for almost forty years, while his mother has been on the Jaffrey ambulance for almost 30 years, he said.
The former fire department experience informed Shelly's response to the fire. “He had enough knowledge, and education and forethought,” Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain said when talking about the event. “He did it without getting hurt or anybody getting hurt.” Chamberlain added that he wouldn’t recommend citizens without training and knowledge to risk their lives in similar situations.
Shelley viewed the situation as just another duty as a resident of a small town. “It’s kind of like neighbor-helping-neighbor,” he said. “[It’s] kind of how I live life.”
