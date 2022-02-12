Cheshire Village at Home, a program of the Keene Senior Center, will join more than 280 nonprofit, community-based organizations known as Villages to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Village Movement on Tuesday, Feb. 15, National Village Day.
The Village model is a cost-effective, sustainable solution for healthy, vibrant aging. Villages mobilize volunteers to provide programs and services that older adults need to remain safe and independent in their homes, including transportation, light home maintenance, tech support, friendly visits and check-in calls. Villages also offer social and educational activities that reduce isolation and create interpersonal connections and social support.
Cheshire Village at Home has been in operation since June 2017 as a program for older individuals and couples residing in Cheshire County.
As Americans age, it can be difficult to remain safely at home due to factors including loss of mobility, loss of driving privileges, needing assistance in performing household and outdoor tasks, or because opportunities for socialization and important social safety nets have dwindled over time as family members and friends may not live nearby or be available to provide needed assistance.
Over time, older adults become more and more isolated, especially living in a rural part of the country where public transportation options are limited.
This isolation can lead to depression, exacerbated medical and cognitive issues, and falls in the home which may result in an older adult being placed in a care facility. The services offered by Cheshire Village at Home strive to avert this by providing friendly, personable volunteers to help members at home and keep them safe and engaged.