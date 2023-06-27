Alstead resident Louie Lemay gives Vilas Pool Park's swan paddleboat, Noel, a bath before the start of the summer. Noel had been at the park nearly a year when Monday night's storm apparently swept it away.
ALSTEAD — Noel, the beloved swan paddleboat of Vilas Pool Park, is missing after Monday night's storm. The 5-foot fiberglass boat was on a floating dock and tied down, according to Alstead Selectman Gordon Kemp.
Kemp, who is also a member of the Vilas Pool Park Management Committee, said it’s unclear what exactly happened, but he believes the heavy rain could have caused the waters of Vilas Pool to become rough. The boat may have gone over the dam that forms the pool or sunk next to the dock, he added.
Due to the currents still being strong after the storm, not much searching could be done Tuesday beneath the water's surface, Kemp said, although he hopes to do so once the water has calmed. If the boat went over the dam and made it into the Drewsville Gorge, it would likely be irreparable if found, he noted.
Vilas Pool Park is a man-made swimming area formed by a dam on the Cold River. The park, which is free to enter and runs by donations, also features a pedestrian bridge, pavilion, boat house, carillon, stone tables and fireplaces.
The park previously had a large swan boat, but it fell off the dam and was destroyed many years ago, said Bobbie Wilson, chair of the management committee.
Recalling Noel's predecessor, Wilson said she long dreamed of having a swan paddleboat at Vilas Pool. This latest boat made its first appearance last July after Kemp and his wife, Hollie, surprised Wilson with it. Kemp used park donations and got the paddleboat from Rhode Island.
“I said, ‘Can we name her Noel?’ and they said ‘Yes, you can name her whatever you want because this has been your dream,’ ” Wilson said.
Noel is a name Wilson has always loved, and it's also the name of her oldest granddaughter.
The boat was free to use, and was taken out often, Wilson added.
Before its disappearance, Wilson and Hollie, who is also a committee member, were planning to raise money to get Noel a “boyfriend,” so the park could have two swan boats for residents to use.
“[Noel] is special to the park, and we will get another one if we have to,” Wilson said. She said a swan paddleboat like Noel usually costs more than $5,000, although Kemp said he negotiated Noel's price tag down to $1,000.
Community members have already begun searching for the boat, but Wilson said if it’s spotted, the park committee should be called to retrieve it.
“Hopefully it’ll stay, and the water will calm down, but we don’t want anybody getting in and trying to rescue it and have a problem,” she said.
Any sightings of Noel can be reported to the Vilas Pool Park Management Committee at 603-835-6127.
