20230628-LOC-Paddle boat

Alstead resident Louie Lemay gives Vilas Pool Park's swan paddleboat, Noel, a bath before the start of the summer. Noel had been at the park nearly a year when Monday night's storm apparently swept it away. 

 Bobbie Wilson

ALSTEAD — Noel, the beloved swan paddleboat of Vilas Pool Park, is missing after Monday night's storm. The 5-foot fiberglass boat was on a floating dock and tied down, according to Alstead Selectman Gordon Kemp.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.