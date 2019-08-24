An annual vigil to raise awareness and remember those lost to addiction and suicide is scheduled for Thursday evening in Keene.
The gathering, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Central Square, is in its fifth year, according to organizer Jessica White of the group ELM Recovery Connect, formerly Keene Hates Heroin.
This is the first time the vigil explicitly includes suicide as part of its focus, White said.
The Keene event will be one of six vigils in the state Thursday, collectively called 10,000 Candles for New Hampshire.
T.J. Murphy of the Derry-based company RecoverYdia, which is helping to promote the vigils, said he hopes the events will emphasize the importance of community.
“Meaningful human interaction, getting out of social isolation, is a surefire way to feel better,” he told The Sentinel last month. “We’re not saying it’s gonna cure everything, but it’s a surefire way to feel better.”
Those seeking recovery resources in Cheshire County can visit the The Doorway at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or seek support through the state’s 24/7 hotline by calling 211.
To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255. For The Samaritans’ hotline, call 603-357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.