Keene police arrested a Marlborough man Wednesday in connection with an alleged theft of about $2,700 worth of ski equipment last year.
Jared S. Warren, 33, was arrested on a felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking, according to the Keene Police Department’s press log.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said the department received a complaint of theft from a motor vehicle on Nov. 3, 2018. The victim, Cartwright Henderson, 21, of Glastonbury, Conn., said he was unloading his car in a Keene State College parking lot when he saw a man on a bike fleeing with his ski bag, Tenney said.
The bag’s contents included ski boots, ski pants, a jacket, goggles, a helmet and other clothing and accessories, as well as a GoPro camera, Tenney said.
Police found a bike and a hat, and later recovered the bag that had contained the stolen GoPro, which had some memory cards, Tenney said.
On the cards were three short video clips taken after the theft, which gave police a description of the suspect, according to Tenney. In addition, the state crime lab tested DNA from the hat, which matched Warren, Tenney said.
With that and other evidence, police successfully applied for an arrest warrant for Warren, according to Tenney. Police served it Wednesday afternoon.
The ski equipment was not recovered, Tenney said.
Warren was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear Oct. 3 in Cheshire County Superior Court.