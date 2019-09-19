CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu’s good day Wednesday was a bad one for loggers, solar energy fans and student voters as the Democratically controlled House of Representatives was unable to override bills to support biomass legislation, increase the net-metering cap and reverse changes to the state’s residency requirements for voting.
House Bill 183 would have helped loggers, woodlot owners, wood products truckers, logging equipment manufacturers and six now-idled biomass facilities, which make electricity from low-grade wood. It would have also established a committee to study the applications of microgrids and changes in law necessary to allow for microgrids in the electrical supply.
The House voted 251-132 to override the veto, just four votes short of the necessary two-thirds majority for an override.
Jasen Stock of the N.H. Timberland Owners Association said the vote on HB 183 represented the end to efforts to help breathe life into the biomass plants and would mean that some of the more than 100 wood products workers watching from the gallery and others who were not there, will now be looking for new employment.
Supporters said the bill supports over 900 jobs and creates more than $254 million of annual economic activity in the state, particularly in the rural and northern parts of the state. The plants are located in Whitefield, Bridgewater, Springfield, Alexandria, Tamworth and Bethlehem.
The governor, the state’s largest utility, Eversource, and all but 21 Republicans on the House side, opposed the measure during the past session claiming that it would increase electricity costs because it forces a subsidy of biomass energy.
Asked what was next for the biomass industry, Stock responded, “Nothing. It’s over.”
Home-grown marijuana
Sununu did see one loss Wednesday.
People who have a prescription to use cannabis got one step closer to being able to grow it themselves.
The House overrode Sununu’s veto of House Bill 364, which permits patients and their caregivers to cultivate cannabis for therapeutic use. It was the only override of 24 vetoed bills the House took up.
The bill goes to the Senate today for a similar override vote. But its chances there are slim. The bill passed the Senate earlier this year on a partisan 14-10 vote. A two-thirds majority vote would require 16 votes if all 24 members of the Senate are present for the vote.
Net metering
In a 248-132 vote, the House sustained the governor’s veto on HB 365, relative to net energy metering limits for customer generators.
Supporters argued raising the cap would allow small solar energy projects to flourish, while lowering energy costs for businesses, like Monadnock Paper, to benefit from expanding their solar production. Opponents, including Eversource, painted the move as catering to large-scale solar producers.
“This was the wrong bill for New Hampshire that would have only benefited large solar developers, not seniors and those on fixed incomes, and I look forward to introducing common sense energy legislation next session,” Sununu said.
Voting rights
Several bills aiming to address voting rights failed to gain the necessary two-thirds support.
House Bill 105 would have repealed a 2017 measure relative to the definitions of a “resident” for voting. The GOP-controlled Legislature in 2018 changed the definition to align the terms “domicile” and “residency” in the law. Critics say it was a thinly veiled move to put hurdles in front of college students from out of state who want to vote in their New Hampshire communities, as it would mean they have to provide additional, sometimes expensive, proof of residency. Sununu and others argued it simply aligned the terms to provide better security against voter fraud. The change has been challenged in court.
House Majority Leader Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, said the language should be restored and that it’s time to end the costly appeals. That vote on HB 105 was 220-156.
House Bill 106 similarly addressed voting rights and also did not achieve the two-thirds majority necessary to override Sununu’s veto. The vote was 224-158.
House Bill 611, relative to absentee voting, failed to get the necessary two-thirds vote. The measure would have not required an excuse for voting by absentee ballot. The vote was 222-157.
Independent redistricting
The override attempt on House Bill 706, which would have taken redistricting out of the hands of lawmakers by creating an independent redistricting commission, failed on a vote of 227-125.
Rather than winning parties getting to rework political voting boundaries after elections, the bill would have allowed for a bipartisan method that would avoid gerrymandering.
While the bill passed the House earlier this year with bipartisan support, most GOP representatives voted against overriding the governor’s veto Wednesday.
“There is no gerrymandering in New Hampshire,” said state Rep. Ralph Boehm, R-Litchfield, with some colleagues responding with boos. “If there was,” he said to Democrats, “you wouldn’t be in the majority.”
Birth certificates
Another bill that came close to meeting the bar was House Bill 446, which would have allowed people to change their gender on birth records.
The vote was 230-148, and the governor’s veto was sustained.
State Rep. Gerri Cannon, D-Somersworth, said there is no uniform way in the state to amend a birth certificate and it has added to a backlog in the courts. She said: “We know we have at least 4,500 transgender residents in the state. I am one of those people.
“Does the gender on my birth certificate impact you?” she asked. “Please consider the rights of your constituents … Please pass this bill on their behalf. Your constituents will thank you.”
But there were opponents.
A birth certificate is a vital and historic record and it would be dangerous to change such records, argued state Rep. Joe Alexander Jr., R-Goffstown.