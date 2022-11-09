Veterans Day will be marked on Thursday and Friday with events in the region. The federal holiday is Friday.
Jaffrey
Veterans and current members of the military are invited to march in the parade on Friday, which assembles in the Blake Street parking lot at 10:15 a.m. The parade steps off at 10:40 a.m. and marches to the town common, where a prayer will be offered, a wreath laid, and the national anthem played. Jaffrey resident and event coordinator Marc Tieger, a U.S. Army veteran, will give an address. The event is organized by John Humiston American Legion Post 11, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613 and the town of Jaffrey.
Keene
A ceremony will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the monument at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street.
Langdon (FMRHS)
All area veterans are invited to a Veterans Tribute Day Thursday at Fall Mountain Regional High School. Arrival is between 8:30 and 9 a.m., with breakfast from 9 to 9:45 a.m. From 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., the Fall Mountain Regional High School band will play musical selections. Cadets from the Fall Mountain JROTC will assist veterans as they arrive. The event is free, and each veteran may bring one guest.
Swanzey
A Veterans Day ceremony will begin Friday at 11 a.m. in front of the veterans monument in West Swanzey. The speaker is retired veterinarian Dr. Charles Shaw of Walpole, who was a pilot during the Vietnam War. A team will render honors while a wreath is placed on the monument, and a trumpeter will play taps. Members of the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and cadets from the Civil Air Patrol will also participate. Following the ceremony, a lunch reception will be held in the West Swanzey Community Church’s social hall, prepared by church members. In the case of bad weather, the ceremony will be held inside the church. The event is organized by American Legion Post 84 in Swanzey.
