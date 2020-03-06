Operating budget: $4,175,000, an increase of $121,491, or about 3 percent, over the $4,053,509 figure voters OK’d last year. If voters reject the proposal at the polls, a default budget of $4,161,167 would kick in.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: A voter-submitted proposal to double the $2,000 veterans tax credit for service-connected total disability, which failed at the polls last year, doesn’t have the budget committee’s full backing, with a 3-2 vote in favor and one abstention.
Two petitioned articles would reinstate previously rescinded ordinances intended to limit residential development. Neither is recommended by the planning board, and a voters’ guide from the town office says the two articles wouldn’t be legally enforceable, “per town counsel.”
Also on the warrant: One article would fund the installation of fiber infrastructure, making high-speed Internet accessible to every home and business in town, with no tax impact. Consolidated Communications would pay nearly half of the $5 million project cost, and the town would pay the remainder with a bond that would be repaid through user fees.
Another article would replace the Wellington Road Bridge over Converseville Brook for $1.25 million, with the majority reimbursed by state bridge aid and the remainder to come from capital reserve and surplus funds.
Equipment expenditures include $112,840 to buy and outfit a new backhoe, with just over half coming from taxation. In another article, $55,000 in taxes are sought to cover the first payment on a fire rescue truck, if voters approve a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement.
Voters will also consider a proposed a noise ordinance.
Contested races: Vying for two three-year seats on the planning board are incumbent Samuel A. Bouchie, Jeffrey Dickler and incumbent Jonah Ketola. Carol Cersosimo is challenging incumbent Carol Donovan for a three-year term as tax collector. For a three-year term as town clerk, assistant clerk Lauralei Knight is running against Brenda Lashua.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rindge Memorial School, 58 School St. As an official-ballot town, Rindge voters will consider the entire warrant at the polls.