In a self-assessment of its COVID-19 response, the N.H. Veterans Home in Tilton reviewed its safety protocols, policies, supply inventory, and staffing levels, but only three of 37 resident deaths because those made the news.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat from Concord whose district includes the northern Monadnock Region, had asked for the report and said it fell short of what she expected.
“For months, Granite Staters have been calling for an independent review to determine what steps could have been taken to avoid the tragically high death rate from COVID-19 and to prevent recurrences at the N.H. Veterans Home,” she said in an email. “Variants now spreading and developing across the country present a real threat to our veterans. This report does nothing to help us prepare and protect the staff and residents at the Veterans Home. I encourage that a more substantive review be conducted. We can and must do better for our veterans.”
In the June report, a retired nurse, who also sits on the home’s board of managers, reviewed the care given three patients who died. “I cannot find any omission of care from the staff,” Susan Ann Cuddy wrote. “Each patient at the home had multiple diagnoses and were all over the age of 85.” Later in the report assessing the outbreak, which also led to 92 residents and 99 staff testing positive for COVID-19, Cuddy wrote, “It was a tragedy that 37 residents died, but all the efforts made by the (home) to prevent COVID-19 from entering the facility following all available health guidance was exceptional.”
Asked why the review did not include all deaths, Paul Lloyd, chairman of the home’s board, said the three deaths were the ones reported in a newspaper. “Those families had pushed back to the staff and the administration, so we wanted to make sure that the staff had everything covered,” he said. “We did not look at everything. We just wanted to take a snapshot. What we wanted to do was just make sure that the policies were in place to equip our staff.”
In a letter accompanying the report, Lloyd also faulted “representatives and senators” for sharing families’ concerns with the media but not asking if the home’s staff needed help or supplies. “All they were doing was bitching in the paper,” Lloyd said in an interview Monday. “That was the frustration on my part. You have time to bitch in the newspaper about what you think is going on up there but don’t have time to pick up the phone and ask what we need.”
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, a Manchester Democrat, was among the lawmakers who was quoted in the media saying the families who contacted him with concern prompted him to ask the governor’s office for information on the home’s handling of the outbreak. D’Allesandro had not seen the home’s self-assessment when reached Tuesday.
“The governor is in charge of these things,” D’Allesandro said. “To me that’s the right protocol. We were in an emergency situation. The governor had declared the state of emergency, and what better thing to do than call the person in charge?”
This report, which recommended a few protocol and policy changes, follows a March report by federal and state Department of Health and Human Services officials who also did not investigate the deaths. The March review found that only one staff member was trained in infection control and that a short supply of protective gear led staff to reuse N-95 respirators and gowns longer than recommended.
The 20-page self-assessment, of which 17 pages list supply inventory by time frame, recommended the home:
Reclassify which employees are deemed “essential” to ensure they can work if there is another statewide shutdown that requires everyone else to stay home;
Hire more staff to help with infection control paperwork;
Direct calls from families seeking information during an outbreak to the public information officer; and
Continue to inventory supplies to predict what will be needed for another pandemic.
Massachusetts also saw a significant outbreak at its Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, where at least 76 veterans died. The state hired an independent investigator, who interviewed 100 witnesses and reviewed more than 17,000 documents for a 130-page report that assessed what actions and decisions led to the fatalities.
The March review of the N.H. Veterans Home also reported that 96 percent of the residents and 164 of more than 315 employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The home’s board of managers did not address vaccination rates in its report. Asked if the board was considering requiring all staff to be vaccinated, Lloyd said it couldn’t under a new state law that prohibits the state, county, and local governments from mandating vaccination to access a public space or receive benefits and services. When told the law exempts state-run health care settings, Lloyd said, “That’s news to me.”