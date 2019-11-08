Jaffrey
John Humiston Post 11 American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613 and the Town of Jaffrey cordially invite citizens of Jaffrey and the surrounding towns to join us on Monday morning, November 11, to observe Veterans Day. The parade of veterans will assemble at Jaffrey’s Blake Street parking lot at 10:15 a.m. and step off at 10:30 a.m., and march to the Town Common. There a prayer will be offered, a wreath laid, an address delivered by Vietnam Army Veteran Russell Robertson and the National Anthem will be played. Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 each year, a day when Armistice Day, as it was originally called, marked the end of the First World War at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Today, Veterans Day honors all veterans of the armed forces who have served their country in time of need. We extend a special invitation to those veterans who have served, and those who are still serving their country, to march with us. At the Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main Street in Jaffrey at 12:00 noon, the Park Theater will offer a free screening of the film “They Shall Not Grow Old”, an amazing documentary about World War I using restored footage that looks like it was shot recently.
Swanzey
The town of Swanzey will remember and recognize veterans who are recipients of a Purple Heart medal during its Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the West Swanzey Community Church parking lot (5 Holbrook Ave.). Veterans and Purple Heart recipients are encouraged to attend the ceremony and be recognized for their service Swanzey’s Board of Selectmen recently approved a resolution declaring the community a Purple Heart Town to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s men and women in uniform wounded or killed by the enemy.