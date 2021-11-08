Area towns and organizations are celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, with ceremonies and other events:
Jaffrey
* The parade of veterans will step off from Blake Street at 10:30 a.m. and march to the town common, where prayers will be offered, a wreath laid and the national anthem played. U.S. Air Force veteran Donald Upton will also speak. Veterans and members of the military currently serving are invited to march in the parade, which will assemble in the Blake Street parking lot at 10:15 a.m. The event is organized by John Humiston Post 11 American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613 and the town of Jaffrey.
Keene
* A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the monument at the Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St. Organized by the Keene Veterans Council.
* The Keene Family YMCA will raise the flag for the first time on its new flagpole at noon as part of its Veterans Day celebration. YMCA board chair Dave Therrien will give a dedication address. The event will also include the singing of the national anthem by local high school student Ella Hoy. Franklin Pierce student Kaylah Curry and the university's chief diversity officer, Pierre Morton, will sing “Lift Every Voice." Funds for the new flagpole were donated by Jake's 5 Star.
Rindge
* A Veterans Day service is scheduled at 10:45 a.m. at Cathedral of the Pines.
Swanzey
* A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the veterans monument in front of the West Swanzey Community Church on Main Street, with a wreath laid and "Taps" played by a Monadnock Regional High School student. The Rev. Richard Sainsbury, pastor of Westport Church, will speak. Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and cadets from the Civil Air Patrol will also take part. Following the ceremony, a light lunch and other refreshments will be held along with a meet-and-greet with the town's new police chief, Joseph Gonsalves, at Whitcomb Hall, 17 Main St. Refreshments are funded by the town and will be prepared by church members. The public is invited. Organized by the American Legion Post 84.