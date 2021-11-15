Keene's longtime Community Development Director Rhett Lamb will retire early next month after 25 years working for the city, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced Monday.
Lamb started with the city in 1996 and has led a number of community initiatives over the years, including projects dealing with climate change and enhancing sustainability in Keene. He also worked on several zoning, planning and community revitalization projects during his tenure.
In addition, Lamb served on the N.H. Governor's Climate Change Policy Task Force and co-chaired the New England Municipal Sustainability Network. Earlier this year, he was honored as planning professional of the year by the N.H. Planners Association.
"Rhett brought many skill sets to the city but probably the most important skill has been his ability to think 'big picture' and help others to do the same," Dragon said in a news release Monday. "This long range thinking has helped the city get to where we are today and for that we owe Rhett a debt of gratitude."
In the meantime, Dragon said Building and Health Officer John Rogers and Economic Development Director Med Kopczynski will help run the department until Lamb's successor is found. Dragon said she plans to initiate the recruitment process later this week.
Lamb's last day will be Dec. 3.