SEARSBURG, Vt. — A Guilford, Vt., woman died Sunday morning after her vehicle collided with one being driven by a Keene resident, police say.
Pooja Meyer, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
Richard Regan, 53, of Keene was taken to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.
Police responded to the crash site on Route 9 just after 11:40 a.m., according to the release, which states that Meyer had been driving a 1999 Honda Civic east on Route 9 when she passed another vehicle. After doing so, the release says, Meyer lost control, and the Civic went into the westbound lane, where it collided with Regan’s truck.
Meyer’s car was totaled, according to police, while Regan’s had front-end damage.
Police could not be reached for further information.