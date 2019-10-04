SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — A Bellows Falls woman was charged with the sale of heroin/fentanyl as part of an investigation by the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force, according to police.
Bethany Bennett, 24, was arrested Tuesday in Springfield, Vermont State Police said in a news release. Her arrest followed an investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl in the greater Bellows Falls area, the release says.
The Southern Vermont Drug Task Force was assisted by Springfield Police. Bennett is set to appear in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro in November, according to the release.