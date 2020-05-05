Vermont has confirmed the deaths of two more patients with COVID-19 and recorded 23 additional cases of the viral disease since Friday, the state health department announced Monday.
During that same time period, Vermont conducted more than 1,000 additional tests.
As of Monday morning, 52 COVID-19 patients had died, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Twenty-one were 80 or older, 17 were in their 70s, 10 were in their 60s, and two were in their 40s. Two others were in their 30s and 50s, respectively.
Three of the people who died were residents of Windham County.
The state’s 902 COVID-19 positives that had been tallied as of Monday morning were drawn from 17,332 tests.