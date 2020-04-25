Gov. Phil Scott on Friday announced another slight relaxation of Vermont’s stay-at-home order that, he said, will allow “a few more people back to work.”
Starting Monday, the state will allow outdoor work — and interior construction work in uninhabited buildings — by crews of up to five people. Manufacturing and distribution operations can also resume with up to five employees, provided the employees stay six feet apart at all times.
Customers will also be able to shop in person at outdoor retail spaces like garden centers, so long as no more than 10 people are present at any one time. And farmers markets will be allowed to open in some form on May 1.
Citing positive trends in Vermont’s COVID-19 case data, Scott said the state can keep inching toward an economic reopening, so long as employers, employees and customers practice disease-control measures like social distancing.
“We can open up the spigot a bit more to catch up and get more in line with our neighbor states,” Scott said at a news conference Friday. “But with these small steps, we have to make sure that we’re being responsible.”
He stressed that Vermont is taking a “moderate, measured approach” guided by the data.
“I also want to remind everyone, now is not the time to declare victory,” he said. “Because I think we all know, it’s going to take us all doing more of what we’ve been doing to get us through this plateau and into a downward trend. Things like staying home, staying separated, wearing a mask, washing our hands are still as important today as it was in the beginning.”
A week earlier, Scott had announced a first small step, allowing property managers, two-person work crews and two-person teams in “low- or no-contact professional services” like real estate and law to return to work.
As of Friday morning, 827 people in Vermont had tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of three from a day earlier. Twelve were hospitalized as of Friday. Forty-four COVID-19 patients have died, an increase of one, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
The state website tracking COVID-19 activity suggests the patient was 80 or older.
Sixty-seven of Vermont’s cases, and two of its deaths, have been in Windham County.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, who is overseeing the state’s modeling of COVID-19, said the data show that Vermonters’ social-distancing efforts have been working.
“Overall, the news continues to be good,” he said at Friday’s news conference. “Vermont’s actual experience continues to trend better than even our best-case forecasts.”
He said new cases have slowed significantly since late March, and the state appears to have reached a peak in terms of the demand on hospital resources. “And also, in the near future, we anticipate reaching our peak of Vermonters with the active virus — a very important indicator,” he added.