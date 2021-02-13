Starting Tuesday, Vermont residents age 70 and older will be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines, the state health department announced Friday.
So far, vaccine eligibility in the state has been limited to health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and people 75 or older.
People in the 70-74 age group can make appointments at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine starting at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Health said in a news release. Those unable to make an appointment online, or who need to speak to someone in another language, can call 855-722-7878.
The state is encouraging Vermonters to create accounts at the website ahead of time, which it says will make it easier to sign up for the vaccine once they become eligible.
As of Friday, more than 33,500 people 75 and older had made vaccination appointments, and about 19,000 had received at least one dose.