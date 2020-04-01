Vermont’s official tally for deaths among COVID-19 patients has risen to 13, health officials announced Tuesday, and the state’s confirmed number of cases had swelled to 293.
The state had 21 people in hospitals with the viral respiratory disease, along with 52 other hospitalized patients who may have it, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
The rise in the state’s known fatality figure, from 12 to 13 from Monday to Tuesday, reflects the death of a third person with ties to Pinecrest at Essex, a senior-living facility in Essex Junction, VTDigger.org reported, citing Vermont Department of Health spokesman Ben Truman.
As of Monday, two deaths — of a resident and of an employee’s partner — had been associated with a COVID-19 outbreak there, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.
Tuesday’s news release doesn’t include these details, or further information regarding age or underlying medical conditions.
But Levine said Monday that seven of the deaths were associated with a previously reported outbreak of COVID-19 at Burlington Health & Rehab.
“To be fair, these are every single one a tragedy in itself, but most of the deaths there were in individuals who were very medically complex, may have had advanced dementia and did not have goals of care that were going to indicate they would be going to a hospital for full resuscitative efforts,” he said at a news conference last week, when that number stood at six. “But nonetheless, were it not for coronavirus, they would still be with us.”
Another previously announced case involved a Windsor County man who’d been hospitalized at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt., and who health officials said was over the age of 80.
Vermont’s 293 positive results to date, up from 256 the day before, came from 4,250 tests that had been conducted.