ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — State police troopers will be set up on Route 103 this afternoon in an effort to find potential witnesses to last week’s homicide.
Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston was found dead in a box truck on the side of the highway Nov. 1, according to Vermont State Police, who said he died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, police have said.
Police detectives and troopers will set up at the site of the homicide on Route 103 from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. to talk to drivers and hand out flyers, trying to find witnesses. The hope is that, by setting up around the same time as the incident on the same day of the week, police might identify someone who makes regular trips through the area, the release says.
Fonseca-Rivera, an employee of Katsiroubas Bros. produce of Massachusetts, was in Vermont making deliveries in a company vehicle, police said. He was last seen leaving Rutland and traveling south on Route 103 Friday at approximately 12:15 p.m.
According to police, investigators think he was shot between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Route 103 near where his body was found.
Anyone with information about the truck or Fonseca-Rivera’s death can call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster, Vt., at 802-722-4600. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at /vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.